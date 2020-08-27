Hengda Dance Academy fundraiser

In late June, when fire destroyed the Eng Suey Sun Plaza, it also claimed the 23-year location of the Hengda Dance Academy’s Seattle Studio. This was not only devastating news to long-time instructors, but also to many of the dancers and to the Chinese American community. Hengda has been featured in virtually all big local Chinese celebrations, and even mainstream celebrations such as the Seafair Torchlight Parade.

The damage exceeded $40,000 and two dancers, Vanessa Lee and Anna Li, have created a fundraiser to replace the flooring, mirrors, and sound system for a future studio.

Hengda had a virtual dance performance on Aug. 22 and as of press time, it has raised $22,000 of its $25,000 goal.

To support the Hengda Dance Academy, go to gofundme.com/f/hengdance-fundraiser.