Election results: Aug. 4 primary

The voting phase of Washington state’s 2020 Top Two Primary election has ended and the first results show that Gov. Jay Inslee advanced—he’s ahead of Republican Loren Culp with 52% of the vote to Culp’s 17%. Inslee is expected to be a heavy favorite in November. Culp is the police chief of the tiny town of Republic in the northeastern part of the state. He got national attention after saying he wouldn’t enforce gun regulations approved by voters in a 2018 initiative.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Rep. Denny Heck, who had previously announced he was retiring from Congress, also advanced to the general election, with nearly 28% in early returns. Heck is endorsed by former governors Gary Locke and Christine Gregoire.

Democratic state Sen. Marko Liias got 17% of the vote. He’s backed by the current Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, who announced earlier this year that he was leaving his position to become a Jesuit priest.

It could take days to determine the outcome of that race and others, as the ballots arrive in elections offices throughout the week.

Here’s a look at all the AAPI candidates who are on track to advance to November.

FEDERAL

Congressional District 7, U.S. Representative

Pramila Jayapal leads (80%)

Congressional District 10, U.S. Representative

Marilyn Strickland leads (21.4%)

WASHINGTON STATE

Legislative District 1, State Representative Pos. 1

Davina Duerr (uncontested)

Legislative District 11, State Senator

Bob Hasegawa leads (93%)

Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1

Cindy Ryu leads (66%)

Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson leads (77%)

Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos leads (77%)

Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2

My-Linh Thai leads (60%)

Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1

Vandana Slatter leads (73%)