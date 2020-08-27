CID Night Market goes virtual

Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) announced that its annual Night Market—originally scheduled for Sept. 12—will go virtual instead on Oct. 1.

The CID Night Market is one of Seattle’s largest open-air markets that provides attendees an opportunity to taste a variety of street food and sample popular staples by neighborhood restaurants.

On Aug. 20, the CIDBIA said, “The combination of a global health pandemic and much civil unrest, we recognize that supporting and uplifting these businesses are critical to the economic recovery of our neighborhood. Like every challenge, we will get through this difficult time in history.”