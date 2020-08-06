BCD Tofu House founder Hee Sook Lee dies

Hee Sook Lee, who founded the beloved, Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, known for its bubbling pots of soondubu and its willingness to stay open late, passed away in mid-July.

Lee was a first generation Korean American who loved to cook and share her recipes with friends and family. After settling in Los Angeles, she founded the legendary BCD Tofu House, which grew into over 13 locations across the country.

Michelle Steel, an Orange County supervisor and friend, called Lee “an amazing entrepreneur and community leader. Her brand and legacy will continue to live on and she will always be an inspiration to myself and many others.”