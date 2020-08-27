Andrew Yang’s full remarks at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20

Hello America!

I’m Andrew Yang. You might know me as the guy who ran for President talking about MATH and the future. Unfortunately for all of us, that future is now. The pandemic has accelerated everything. If you’re like me and my wife, Evelyn, you don’t know if your child’s school is reopening this fall. 72% of Americans believe that this is the worst time we have ever experienced. And 42% of the jobs that are now lost—millions of jobs—will never return.

We are in a deep, dark hole, and we need leaders who will help dig us out.

I know many politicians promise and then fail to deliver. I understand if you voted for Trump, or didn’t vote at all, back in 2016. Many of us have gotten tired of our leaders seeming far removed from our everyday lives. We despair that our government will ever rise to the challenges of our time.

But we must give this country a chance to recover—and recovery is only possible with a change of leadership and new ideas. Bold and innovative policies that will get help into your hands in the midst of this crisis are possible—but we need your help to turn the page for our country in 75 days.

We are here tonight to celebrate Joe Biden’s nomination as the Democratic candidate for President. I have gotten to know both Joe and Kamala on the trail over the past year—the way you really get to know a person when the cameras are off, the crowds are gone, and it’s just you and them. They understand the problems we face. They are parents and patriots who want the best for our country. And if we give them the chance, they will fight for us and our families every single day.

Our future is now, and it is daunting. But I ask you tonight to join me to help Joe and Kamala fight for the promise of America, turn the page for our country, and lead us forward to a future we will actually be proud to leave to our children.