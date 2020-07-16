Uwajimaya parking

Uwajimaya is making changes to its free parking program.

As of July 15, you are required to take a parking ticket upon entering the lot at Uwajimaya Village. If you stay less than two hours, you will not need a parking validation and will not be charged to leave the lot. After two hours, normal parking rates of $7.50 an hour will apply—up to a maximum of $22.50.

Whether you’re getting takeout from a restaurant, grabbing some bubble tea, or supporting a local area business in any way—you can use the Uwajimaya Village Parking for free up to two hours.