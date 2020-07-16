Northwest Asian Weekly

Discussion with Embassy of India

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Screenshot of virtual meeting

Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a virtual meeting with Gov. Jay Inslee on July 7, where they discussed the potential for further cooperation in aerospace, IT, retail, healthcare and pharma, and agricultural sectors. The discussion also covered the important contributions of Indian and Indian American companies, professionals, and community to the state of Washington. 

