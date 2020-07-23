Census takers visiting Washington households

Census takers have been visiting households in Tacoma, Everett, Olympia, and Seattle in July.

Takers wear masks and follow local public health guidelines, and all have completed virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols.

If the census taker who visits your home does not speak your language, you may request a return visit from a census taker who does speak your language. If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone, or by mail.