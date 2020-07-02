APIs Duckworth and Yang could join team Biden

Two Asian Americans could potentially join Joe Biden if he wins the White House.

A working mother of two, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois was the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office and the first to bring her baby onto the Senate floor.

Now, she’s reportedly being considered as the running mate for the presumptive Democratic nominee. If selected, the former Army lieutenant colonel, who lost both of her legs during combat duty in Iraq, would be the first Asian American and the first woman of color on the presidential ticket of one of two major parties.

Born in Bangkok to an American father and a Thai mother, Duckworth is among more than one dozen women being considered to join Biden’s ticket—and among a smaller group asked to submit documents for vetting. An op-ed in the New York Times last week called Duckworth, “the anti-Trump, the antidote to the ugliness he revels in and the cynicism he stokes.”

“She projects a combination of confidence and modesty, of toughness and warmth, that’s rare—and that’s a tonic in these toxic times.”

Joel Benenson, a chief strategist for President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns, said, “Tammy Duckworth has some policy chops. She is obviously someone who has been prominent enough to speak at the last three Democratic conventions. She served in the House, she won a Senate seat, and she brings credentials around armed services and veterans. She is center left, and you know I think that is where Biden is.”

Meanwhile, one time Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang could have a role in Biden’s cabinet.

In an interview on June 29 with TIME 100 Talks virtual event, Yang said, “We’ve had general conversations about the fact that Joe would like me to play a role and be helpful, yes. I’m driven to help Joe win. And I think that we’re going to need all hands on deck to help clean up the historic crises that were in the midst of.”