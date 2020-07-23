Andrew Yang endorses Marilyn Strickland for Congress

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has endorsed Marilyn Strickland for Washington’s 10th Congressional District.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by Andrew Yang. Andrew ran for president as a problem solver with big ideas and someone who understands the true promise of the American Dream,” said Strickland, the former mayor of Tacoma. “Like Andrew, I believe in an America where each person should have the opportunity to thrive, but we know there are barriers. And like Andrew, I will always lift up voices of the AAPI community and give underrepresented people a strong voice on important issues that impact their lives.”

Yang is the latest in a slate of high-profile endorsers of Strickland’s candidacy. She also has the endorsements of former Washington state Governor and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gary Locke, Congressman Andy Kim, Congressman Ami Bera, the AAPI Victory Fund, Korean Americans for Organizing Fund, and the Asian American Action Fund.

If elected to Congress, she will be the first Black American to represent Washington state at the federal level and the first Korean American woman elected to Congress in U.S. history.

“Marilyn is the kind of person you want in public office,” said Yang. “She is a bridge-builder who gets things done. That’s the sort of leadership we need in Congress.”