AAPI candidates on the primary ballot

If history is any gauge, voter turnout for Washington state’s Aug. 4 primary will be underwhelming, especially in this unprecedented COVID-19 era. In 2016, just 35% of registered voters cast a ballot in Washington’s primary.

Here are a couple of reminders about the primary. Under Washington’s top-two primary system, the two candidates with the most votes move onto the general election, even if they’re from the same party.

Also, Washington is a vote-by-mail state and ballots are due by 8 p.m. Aug. 4, primary day.

Here’s a look at all the AAPI candidates who filed for races.

FEDERAL

Congressional District 7, U.S. Representative

Pramila Jayapal

WASHINGTON STATE

Insurance Commissioner

Chirayu Avinash Patel

Legislative District 11, State Senator

Bob Hasegawa

Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1

Cindy Ryu

Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson

Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos

Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2

My-Linh Thai

Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1

Vandana Slatter

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.