LETTER: Artists appreciation from Bruce Lee’s widow

Dear Editor,

My name is Linda Lee Cadwell and I was married to Bruce Lee. A Garfield High School friend of mine, Sue Kay, sent me an article about the many artists who have dedicated their time and talents to dressing up the damage to storefronts in the Chinatown-International District.

I want to applaud your efforts and those of all the painters to come together to inspire goodwill in the community. I especially liked the portrait of Bruce and Kareem on the Tai Tung storefront. They were good friends and always looked straight across at each other with no barriers between them. Please pass on my appreciation to Shara Lee and Dozfy Nguyen for their artistry and to Che Sehyun for his inspiration in promoting this project. The renovation of the CID is an inspiration to other communities to repair structures as well as relationships.

I spent a lot of time in Seattle Chinatown. It is where I first met Bruce and started taking gung fu lessons from him. Tai Tung was one of our favorite hangouts.

In appreciation,

— Linda Lee Cadwell