KWA receives $555,800 CARES Grant 

Korean Women’s Association (KWA) announced it has accepted a $555,800 grant from Pierce County Human Services CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to support rental assistance in Pierce County for people directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds will allow KWA to provide $800 worth of rental assistance for 200 households over three months. The eligibility requirements include employment or income loss due to COVID-19, current income at or below 50% AMI, and all must be Pierce County residents.