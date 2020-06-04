Harry Shum joins News Break

Harry Shum was appointed on May 27 to Chairman of the Board at News Break.

Jeff Zheng, founder and CEO at News Break, and an ex-Yahoo executive, said, “As one of the brightest minds in the technology industry, Harry brings a wealth of technical leadership and business savvy to the company that we will leverage to grow News Break into the world’s No. 1 Intelligent Local News Platform.”

Shum left Microsoft in February 2020 after 23 years. As the Executive Vice President of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Research at Microsoft, he was responsible for driving the company’s overall AI strategy and apps and agents such as Bing, Xiaoice, and Cortana.

He received his Ph.D. in robotics from the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University.