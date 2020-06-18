First Sikh woman to graduate from West Point

Second Lt. Anmol Narang made history on June 14—becoming the first Sikh woman to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

“I am humbled that in reaching this goal, I am showing other Sikh Americans that any career path is possible for anyone willing to rise to the challenge,” Narang said in a news release from the Sikh Coalition.

A second-generation immigrant born and raised in Roswell, Georgia, Narang will complete her Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. Following that, she will then head to her first post in Okinawa, Japan, in January.