Chinatown-International District restaurants reopen for dine-in service

King County was approved to move to a modified Phase 1 and will now allow restaurants to begin opening indoor seating at 25% of normal capacity. Restaurant owners in the Chinatown-International District tell us it has been a challenge to stay open every day, since they have had to cut down on staff. Also, most don’t have the space to allow enough distance to meet the six-foot distance requirement.

On June 15, King County applied to move to Phase 2 of its reopening, which would allow restaurants to accomodate 50% dine-in capacity.

As of press time, the following is a list of restaurants reopening for dine-in services in and around the Chinatown-International District. 

  • Dough Zone
  • Harbor City 
  • Ocean Star 
  • Pho Bac Sup Shop
  • T&T Seafood
  • Tai Tung
  • The Dolar Shop (reservations highly recommended)
  • China Harbor

