The search for 100 stories

With Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order enforced, and lots of people moving in or displaced out of Beacon Hill, the question is, “How do we keep our community together during the time of COVID-19 and beyond?

Historically, Beacon Hill welcomed displaced people of color from racial red-lining, Chinese Americans from the Alien Land Act, Japanese Americans from World War II incarceration, Southeast Asians including Cambodian, Laotian, and Vietnamese from the Vietnam War, and Africans such as Eritrean and Somali refugees from local civil wars. This open arms practice resulted in Beacon Hill’s population close to 80% people of color, 44% immigrants and refugees with only 36% of them speaking English well, and 1 out of 5 low-income, according to the last Census count.

The Beacon Hill Council (BHC) decided to find and preserve the diverse stories, welcoming ways, and struggles of Beacon Hill. From now until the end of June, the BHC Cultural & Historic Preservation Task Force will gather 100 stories of significant and special people, places, and events, both past and present.

With found time at home, the Task Force is hoping that Beacon Hill residents will participate enthusiastically in the 100 Stories Project. The survey is also available online at beaconhillcouncilseattle.org.

For more information, contact Michelle Ishimitsu at SBH100stories@gmail.com.