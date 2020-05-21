Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / Feature stories / PICTORIAL: Social distancing life 9

PICTORIAL: Social distancing life 9

By Leave a Comment

Most parks, such as this at Golden Garden, are open but will closed at 8 p.m. daily. Parking lots remain closed. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Dealing with a pandemic is not a walk on the beach, but a walk on the beach helps. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Pike Place Market (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Cooking through COVID-19 continues with garlic-mint chicken, arugula salad, and organic farmed asparagus (Photo by Page Perey)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *