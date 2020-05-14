Dragon Fest cancelled

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) announced on May 7 that the annual Dragon Festival scheduled for June 27 is cancelled.

“This was not an easy decision, but one that is necessary,” it said in an email to the Northwest Asian Weekly.

For decades, Dragon Fest has remained one of Seattle’s largest cultural celebrations, with weekends filled with multicultural performances, small craft artists, and tasty dishes that span across Asia. Families gather to watch lion dances, taiko drumming, and traditional performances while children partake in arts and crafts activities.

However, due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIDBIA said it has to take steps to ensure the safety of neighborhood businesses, exhibitors, and attendees of the event by cancelling.

Over the past few months, businesses in the Chinatown-International District have seen unprecedented downturns in sales and are pushing through hardships of business closures, break-ins, and other prejudices. The CIDBIA said it continues to support neighborhood businesses by working collaboratively with other community organizations and loyal patrons to uplift businesses.