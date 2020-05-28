Dr. Edwards Lange named CEO of the Year 

Dr. Sheila Edwards Lange, president of Seattle Central College, has been recognized as the 2020 Chief Executive Officer of the Year by the Washington State Association of College Trustees (ACT) for her transformational leadership, commitment to equity, and development of partnerships that bridge the opportunity gap for all students.

“She is innovative, collaborative, and a true change-maker within Seattle Central College and our entire community,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, in a letter of support for the award. Edwards Lange first joined Seattle Central College in 2015 as interim president, and was named to the permanent position in May of 2016. In her time at Seattle Central, Edwards Lange has been a vocal advocate for equity and for creating more opportunities for students.