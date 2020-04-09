Wanted burglary suspect

Seattle police are looking for a man who is suspected in at least three burglaries to businesses in the Chinatown-International District (ID) neighborhood and downtown.

Risan Umarov, 29, was arrested on March 22 for burglary and booked into King County Jail, but released the following day. Detectives believe he committed two more burglaries, one to a closed restaurant in the ID and another to a business downtown.

Umarov is 5-foot, 9-inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. If you know of his current whereabouts, call 911.