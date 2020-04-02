Uwajimaya Village parking lot open for community use

The Uwajimaya Village parking lot is now open for community use between 8 a.m.–9 p.m. through April 8.

Whether you’re getting take-out from a restaurant, grabbing some bubble tea, or supporting a local area business in any way – you can use the Uwajimaya Village Parking for up to one hour. Parking validation will not be required.

Uwajimaya says it hopes to extend the open parking beyond April 8 to continue to support neighboring businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, and ask that people use the lot in a responsible and respectful way.