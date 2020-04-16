Michael Shiosaki will lead Bellevue’s Parks & Community Services Department, the City announced on April 7. Shiosaki returns to Bellevue after serving 8 years as director for planning and development for Seattle Parks and Recreation. Previously, he successfully led Seattle’s $200 million Pro Parks Levy and served as the deputy director of Sammamish’s Parks Department.
You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Shiosaki selected as Bellevue Parks & Community Services director
Leave a Reply