Sen. Nguyen keynote for Neighborhood House

State Sen. Joe Nguyen gave the keynote speech for Neighborhood House on April 8—in the organization’s first ever digital event celebrating its 114th anniversary.

Over 500 people tuned in to watch the “What Matters Most Breakfast” event which lasted for 20 minutes and included video presentations of the variety of services Neighborhood House provides. $160,000 was raised and board members will match $11,100.

Founded in 1906, Neighborhood House is one of the oldest social service agencies in the Puget Sound region. It partners with diverse individuals and families to build community and achieve their goals for health, education, and self-sufficiency.