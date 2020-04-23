Sen. Nguyen is Seattle University’s Alumnus of the Year 

State Sen. Joe Nguyen was named Seattle University’s Alumnus of the Year.

For the past 35 years, Seattle University has celebrated extraordinary alumni and members of the community who exemplify the university’s Jesuit values and excel in areas of leadership, professional achievement, and community service.

Nguyen, from the class of 2006, is the first person of color to win a senate seat in Washington state’s 34th District and the first Vietnamese American state senator.

“Joe won his senate seat by being smart, dedicated, and relentless in meeting his future constituents,” said friend DJ Weidner and president-elect of the Alumni Board of Governors. “The district and state are better served for it. I can think of no better example of servant-leadership.”