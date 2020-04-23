Racist stickers left on Chinatown businesses

The Seattle Police Department (SPD)’s Bias Crimes Unit is investigating after three men appeared to target Asian American-owned businesses in the Chinatown-International District (ID) with jingoistic stickers.

The three men, who were wearing face coverings and dark sunglasses, were reportedly seen placing the stickers on businesses throughout the ID on April 12. Police believe the men may be associated with a white nationalist hate group.

Community members scraped off most of the stickers and contacted police. In recent weeks, Seattle police have received other reports from members of the Asian American community, who believe they have been targeted because of their race. The department continues to investigate these cases, and encourages anyone who believes they have been the victim of bias to call 911.