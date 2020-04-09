Northwest Asian Weekly

PICTORIAL: Social distancing life 3

Social distancing at Uwajimaya Seattle (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Pho Bac Sup Shop for takeout or delivery in Seattle (Photo provided by Yenvy Pham)

We hadn’t seen grandma in almost 2 months, and we delivered to her takeout and bubble tea! Later on, we had a picnic outside the front door while talking to her through the screen! Thinking outside the box….
From left: Susan Ulep, Tek Kung, Zoi Kung, Robert Ulep, and Grandma Teresita Ulep peeking from the window

95-year-old Mrs. Chang stays home to do alterations to entertain herself.

Mary Mautz sewing masks at home for a project of the International Chinese Christian Church of Tacoma

Virtual family reunion via Zoom (Photo by Becky Chan)

