Man shot, killed, in Seattle’s Chinatown

SEATTLE (AP) — Following an argument, a man was killed in a shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (ID).

Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo said first responders found the victim, a man in his 40s, in the 800 block of South King Street on April 10. Efforts to save his life were unsuccessful. A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested.

Detectives are also investigating another shooting in the ID on April 7. Eyewitnesses called 911 to report gunfire in the 600 block of 12th Avenue South. Police arrived and found a scene that stretched for nearly a city block with numerous shell casings and bullet fragments along the street.

A gunshot victim walked into Harborview Medical Center a few minutes later, but was uncooperative when police tried to question him.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.