LETTER: Pandemic lessons learned

By Charles J. Herrmann
Herrmann Law Group
Dear Editor,
The coronavirus “shelter-in-place” or more harshly “lockdown” has brought into focus for me:
- To be grateful that no one among my family, my friends, and the people I work with has contracted COVID-19, that we have enough to eat; and, that all-in-all, my home makes a pretty good jail cell;
- I have genuine empathy for those who have lost their loved ones. I can only imagine their sorrow;
- Fear of the unknown. So little is known about this new virulent virus giving rise to all manner of argument. Human life versus extreme poverty with all its attendant ills. When to reopen? How much risk can we accept?
- In facing a crisis such as this, it is not a time for a few to assert their individuality over the needs of the many. Everyone needs to do their part;
- We need to rally our country together for the benefit of not only Americans but all mankind. This is also not the time to exacerbate the political divisions among us. We need to do our best to reach a consensus; and,
- Finally, each of us should find a way to contribute something to those who are less fortunate.
