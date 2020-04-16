Irene Hirano Inouye dies

U.S.-Japan Council (USJC) President Irene Hirano Inouye died on April 7, following an extended illness.

In a special letter to USJC members, Board Chair Phyllis Campbell wrote, “I know we are all devastated by this news. Irene was a singular figure in U.S.-Japan relations, respected by leaders on both sides of the Pacific as she carried out the mission of USJC.”

Hirano Inouye had announced in January that she planned to retire later this year and assist in the Board of Directors’ search for a new CEO. Plans for any future memorial service will be made and announced after the current global COVID-19 crisis ends.

Hirano Inouye’s family has asked that, in lieu of flowers or cards, donations be made in her name to the U.S.-Japan Council.