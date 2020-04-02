CenturyLink Field to host military hospital amid virus

SEATTLE — A military field hospital for people with medical issues that are not related to the coronavirus outbreak is under construction at CenturyLink Field Event Center.

Three-hundred soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital from Fort Carson, Colorado have deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital, which is expected to create at least 150 hospital beds for non-COVID-19 cases.

“As we continue to do everything possible to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout Washington state, we also need to prepare our healthcare delivery system to deal with people who are sick, or may become ill, as well as all the other health needs of Washingtonians. This field hospital will help us do that,” said Inslee.

Durkan said, “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the men and women of the U.S Army who will be doing life saving work. As the rest of our region comes together to flatten the curve, we must ensure that our local, state, and federal government agencies are working together to increase access to testing and provide our health care professionals with the vital safety equipment they need to stay healthy as they work to keep the rest of us healthy.”