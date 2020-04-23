Call for action! Stand with Gary Locke

Former U.S. Ambassador, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and Washington Gov. Gary Locke was shown in a Trump campaign ad which insinuated he was a Chinese official just because he is ethnically Chinese and standing next to a Chinese flag. Locke says, “This is racial profiling at its worst.”

Chinese Americans have been vilified as perpetual foreigners, from the Chinese Exclusion Act to the COVID-19 virus. The insidious portrayal of Gary Locke as a foreigner can instigate attacks against Asian Americans. We must not be silent.

Stand together with Gary Locke. Stand united against those who sow racial division. Stand for racial justice. “Asian Americans are American. Period.”

Let’s mobilize with at least 5000 signatures and show our strength. Stand with us!

Sign the petition at: http://chng.it/SV99McG2CF