Business burglaries

In the last week of March, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said it received nearly twice as many reports of burglaries at businesses compared to the same period in 2019, jumping from 54 to 104.

Many businesses are temporarily closed, and could potentially be targets for burglars and thieves. The SPD offered these tips to deter criminals and protect your business:

Make sure your business’s address and signage is visible from the street.

Post emergency contact information at the front and rear of your business.

Ensure all doors can be locked with deadbolts.

Install latch guards no smaller than 11-inches over locks.

Windows should have secure locks and shatter-resistant glass.

Consider installing security film on vulnerable windows.

Remove expensive items from visible store displays.

Keep your business well-lit inside and out.

Leave registers open and obviously empty after closing.

Consider installing cameras and alarm systems.

Have mail stopped and held at the post office or forwarded to another location.

Check on your business regularly and work with neighboring business owners to keep an eye on each others’ storefronts.

For carry-out businesses, move tip jars behind customer service counters and add additional signage to let customers know your business accepts tips.