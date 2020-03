The Northwest Asian Weekly gave 11 foreign journalists a tour of the Chinatown-International District on Feb. 18, as part of the World Affairs Council.

Hosted by publisher Assunta Ng, the journalists from Mongolia, Taiwan, Vietnam, India, Australia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka enjoyed a dim sum lunch at Jade Garden Restaurant. They also visited Tai Tung Restaurant and the seat where the late martial arts legend Bruce Lee used to dine.