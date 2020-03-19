Shum is adjunct professor in Beijing

Harry Shum, a former Microsoft executive, has been appointed as adjunct professor by Tsinghua University in Beijing.

“We believe that having world-class experts like Dr. Harry Shum … will not only have a positive impact on Tsinghua University, but also contribute to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in China and in the world,” said Qiu Yong, president of Tsinghua University.

An online ceremony to appoint Shum was held on March 5, moderated by vice president and provost of Tsinghua University, Yang Bin. This is also the first time that Tsinghua University has held such a ceremony online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tsinghua University commenced large-scale online classes in mid-February.

After the ceremony, Shum delivered an online lecture entitled “Engineering Responsible AI.” He also shared insights on what Microsoft AI and Research have been practicing.