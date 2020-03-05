Senate Democrats propose $5 M to assist businesses disrupted by coronavirus fears

By Cameron Sheppard

WNPA News Service

A last-minute amendment to the senate Democratic Caucus supplemental operating budget earmarks $5 million to help businesses negatively impacted by international responses to the coronavirus outbreak overseas.

Businesses like Cosmo Specialty Fibers, a textile producer that does 97 percent of its business with companies in Asia, have been disrupted by port closures intended to stop the spread of the disease.

“This is a local business that has thrived despite disruptive tariff and trade wars, pays its employees strong wages, and has robust potential to expand, but it’s been thrown for a loop,” said Sen. Dean Takko in a written ment.

Takko sponsored the amendment.

Companies will be able request assistance funds from the ’s strategic reserve account to promote economic development, which is funded by a third of all unclaimed lottery money, according to a release from the Senate Democrats.

The operating budget had already provided $2 million for the account, much of which was already spoken for.

Budget writers added $2 million in new funds on top of that, and the $3 million in Takko’s amendment means a total of $5 million in new funds.

The budget was approved by the Senate after a 33-16 vote on Feb. 27.