Sanders, Biden virtually tied in Washington

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Washington’s presidential primary is too close to call, and because all votes there are cast by mail or by dropping them off in a ballot box, many ballots were marked for candidates who have since dropped out of the race.

Initial returns from Washington state show Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are both polling at just over 32% in Washington state. Sanders has a slight 0.25% lead over Biden.

Because voters’ ballots only had to be postmarked by March 10 or dropped at an election box by 8 p.m. on March 10, final results could take days or weeks to calculate.