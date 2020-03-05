Kin On delays gala

Kin On has decided to postpone its 35th Anniversary Celebration Gala event in light of the current status of the coronavirus outbreak.

The gala, originally scheduled to be held on March 14 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton, has been pushed back to Sept. 20, 2020.

“The decision to postpone…is not a response from panic or fear, but out of an overabundance of precaution to ensure the health of our community, staff, partners, and hotel workers,” Kin On said in a ment emailed to the Northwest Asian Weekly.

“Kin On is dedicated to doing our part to ensure the safety of our community as a whole by helping to reduce any unnecessary risk factors at this point.”

If you’ve already purchased a ticket and still plan to attend in September, you don’t need to do anything. If the new date does not work for you, Kin On asks that you consider converting your ticket into a 100% tax deductible donation, or you can get a full refund.