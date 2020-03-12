Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation limiting large events

Gov. Jay Inslee announced on March 11 new community strategies and social distancing plans to minimize COVID-19 exposure, particularly in counties hit hardest by the virus.

Events that take place in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties with more than 250 people are now prohibited by the state. This applies to gatherings for social, spiritual, and recreational activities.

These include but are not limited to: community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers and similar activities.

“We recognize this new limitation will impact thousands of people, their plans, and their investments in these events,” Inslee said. “However, this is one of the most prudent choices we can make to keep people safe in this rapidly evolving health crisis. We want to do all we can to protect Washingtonians.”

The governor also strongly encouraged state residents to practice social distancing, which means individuals should try to stay six feet or at least an arm’s length from each other.

In recent days, Inslee has encouraged older and vulnerable individuals not to attend large events.

The governor is also asking for workplaces to look into telework options for employees, for people to sanitize and clean surfaces as they use them, and for people to bump elbows as a greeting instead of shaking hands.