Fare collections stopped on King County Metro, Sound Transit

Riders are no longer required to pay fare when riding buses, trains, water taxi, and Access paratransit, until further notice.

As of March 21, riders have been directed to board and exit at the rear doors of buses, reserving front-door access for customers using mobility devices or who require use of the boarding ramp.

“It is essential to keep this community on the move, and I thank all the operators, mechanics, support staff, and riders who are helping us get through this, together,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

King County Metro and Sound Transit called on riders to take steps necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding traveling when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes.