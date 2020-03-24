Northwest Asian Weekly

Drive-thru Covid testing in ID

Patients getting tested on day one of the International Community Health Service’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the International District Clinic. (Photo by Theo Bickel)

International Community Health Services (ICHS) is offering drive-up appointments to test for Covid-19 from March 24 through 27.

Community members must call ahead at (206) 788-3700, and testing is reserved only for those currently experiencing Covid-19 symptoms — which include fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath.

During the drive-up appointments, directly in front of the ICHS International District Clinic on 8th Avenue South, a patient would remain in their car. A health care provider will then swab a patient’s nose and provide information on how to obtain test results.

