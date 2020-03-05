$5 M in grocery vouchers for families impacted by COVID-19

SEATTLE — Seattle’s mayor announced on March 16 that the City of Seattle will provide $5 million in grocery vouchers to help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that working families in Seattle are already struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As schools and child care facilities close, we need to do everything we can to support families and ensure they can put food on the table,” said Jenny Durkan.

The new grocery voucher program will help 6,250 eligible families who are currently enrolled in city-supported child care programs and food assistance programs. The Office of Sustainability and Environment will mail out the vouchers in two $400 installments. The vouchers can be used immediately at any Washington state Safeway store to buy food and household goods, not including tobacco, alcohol, lottery tickets, and fuel. Voucher use requires a free Safeway membership, which residents can immediately access at any Safeway location.