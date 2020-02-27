Utility bill assistance

The Utility Discount Program offers eligible customers a 60% discount on their Seattle City Light bill and a 50% discount on their Seattle Public Utilities bill. The program has served Seattle homeowners and tenants since the 1980s and supports the Human Services Department commitment to affordability and livability. The program is available for income-qualified residential households.

Your household may be eligible if:

● You are the homeowner or renter

● You have a Seattle City Light and/or Seattle Public Utilities bill in your name*

● Your total household income for the past month prior to applying does not exceed the amount listed below:

*Eligible tenants may still qualify for utility financial help, even if the utilities are included in the rent.

Contact program staff if you have questions or would like to start the application process. Call (206) 684-0268 and let the staff know if you would like to have an interpreter assist you.