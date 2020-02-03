State Capitol Lunar New Year reception

State Rep. My-Linh Thai and state Sen. Joe Nguyen hosted a Lunar New Year reception at the Washington State Capitol Building on Jan. 24.

In 2019, Thai sponsored the first ever resolution recognizing Lunar New Year in the Washington State House of Representatives. 2020 is the second year that Thai has offered this resolution, which recognizes a holiday of great importance to the state’s Asian communities and celebrates the heritage of the state’s many Asian residents.

The reception was attended by Gov. Jay Inslee, Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, former Lieutenant Governor Brad Owen, and other state elected officials.