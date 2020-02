The Bellevue Collection, Seattle Chinese Culture & Arts Association and sponsors held its annual Lunar New Year celebration at Bellevue Square on Feb. 1.

Attendees immersed themselves in the Chinese cultural heritage through martial arts, music, and dance performances.

There were also arts and crafts and calligraphy, and of course— food sampling. all in the spirit of the Year of the Rat.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LIU