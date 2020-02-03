New members of Seattle Symphony Board of Directors

Seven new members have been elected to join the Seattle Symphony Board of Directors including Cheryl Lee, an attorney with Helsell Fetterman, and Diena Lee Mann, Vice President of Digital Strategy at iLink.

“The world recognizes Seattle as an exciting community that values inclusivity, invention, and curiosity,” shared Krishna Thiagarajan, President & CEO of the Seattle Symphony.

Active in the Asian American community, Lee is a recipient of the Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation’s “Living Pioneer Award.” In 2014, the South Korean government recognized Lee for her service to the Korean American community with the President’s Commendation Medal.

Mann is an active participant in the advancement of STEM education. She is a passionate advocate for education and access to classical music and believes in enhancing reach and engagement through digital experiences.