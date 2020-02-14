James Wong’s Vibrant Cities breaks ground on Alki condos

Vibrant Cities held a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 28 for its newest project—Infinity Shore Club Residences at Alki Beach.

The six-story building will be a collection of 40 condominium estates in one plus den, two-, and three-bedrooms to be offered from below $1.5 million to more than $5 million.

It will also feature an infinity-edge outdoor pool, spa, sun deck, concierge lobby, private club lounge, rooftop deck, watersports gear station, a car wash, a dog wash, and private parking and storage.

Vibrant Cities CEO James Wong said Infinity Shore Club could be completed as soon as Summer 2021.