Three-hundred people participated in International Community Health Services (ICHS)’ annual Lunar New Year 5k Walk/Run on Feb. 23.

In celebration of the Year of the Rat, festivities included a traditional lion dance for good fortune and firecrackers to chase away evil spirits.

The event—which took place along the Interurban Trail in Shoreline—raised $30,000. All proceeds support health services for community members who could not otherwise afford them.