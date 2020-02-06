Chase Private Client launch in ID

Chase Bank launched Chase Private Client (CPC) at its Uwajimaya branch on Jan. 31.

“This location has been on our radar for a while to create the CPC opportunity and we are excited we were able to make it happen for 2020,” said Chase spokesperson Darcy Donahoe-Wilmot.

CPC, available to customers with $250,000 in qualifying Chase deposits, provides clients with customized banking solutions, preferred rates, waived fees, and specialized lending and mortgage products.

“As our customers’ lives get more complex, we aim to provide them with the products and services they want and need to most effectively manage their wealth,” said Phyllis Campbell, JPMorgan Chase Chairman of the Pacific Northwest.

The staff at the branch, which first opened in November 2000, speak Vietnamese, Korean, Cantonese, Mandarin, English, and Spanish.