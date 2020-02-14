The University of Washington (UW) announced on Feb. 4 a $6 million gift from the Atsuhiko and Ina Goodwin Tateuchi Foundation to the East Asia Library. In recognition of this gift, the library will be renamed the Atsuhiko and Ina Goodwin Tateuchi East Asia Library.

“The East Asia Library has a long tradition of innovation and excellence supporting East Asia research and scholarship at the University. We are grateful to the Tateuchi Foundation for helping ensure that the legacy continues,” said Lizabeth (Betsy) Wilson, vice provost for Digital Initiatives and dean of University Libraries.

The Tateuchis are both UW alumni and founders of their namesake foundation. This naming gift will create a new endowment for programs, as well as providing space and operating enhancements. The endowment —the second largest endowment in the history of UW Libraries—will provide support for mission-critical initiatives that will help transform and sustain the library as a global destination for research, teaching, and learning in East Asia studies.